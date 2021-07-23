Liverpool must learn from Manchester United’s £50 million investment. Paul Pogba has devised a strategy to avoid making a transfer blunder.

Liverpool may not be able to learn much from Manchester United, but they would be good to keep an eye on what their main opponents are up to.

The rivalry between the two teams on opposite sides of the M62 is well-known, but how much attention they pay to each other’s transfer activity isn’t.

So far, Liverpool has had a rather quiet transfer window, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole big addition.

Man United, meanwhile, have been modest by their own standards, but have agreed to pay more than £70 million to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

Despite the fact that each team has added one new face to their squads, the question of prospective exits remains a concern for both clubs.

Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United has been brought back into the limelight. The France international seemed to be connected with a move away on an annual basis, before deciding to stay.

This time, however, the evidence appears to indicate that Pogba’s time at Man United may be coming to an end.

According to The Mirror, Pogba has turned down a new deal with Manchester United that would have paid him roughly £50 million in total and would have paid him £350,000 per week. That would have been a big raise from his existing weekly wage of £250,000.

According to the report, Paris Saint-Germain is first in line to sign the 28-year-old and is willing to pay £45 million for his services.

Man United are reportedly trying to trade Pogba rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, as his contract is set to expire in a year.

This is where Liverpool enters the picture. Of course, many would be aware with this circumstance, having recently watched GIni Wijnaldum join PSG as a free agent.

While Liverpool does not face the same issue as Pogba in terms of a key player’s contract expiring next summer, with the exception of James Milner, it will be perhaps even more difficult in two years.

It will be in the summer of 2023. “The summary has come to an end.”