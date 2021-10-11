Liverpool moves of £47 million might result from a Newcastle takeover.

The Premier League confirmed earlier this week that a Saudi-backed consortium had purchased Newcastle United for £300 million, making it the richest club in English football.

Newcastle United’s new owners have already set their sights on fighting for major titles following the departure of former owner Mike Ashley.

Amanda Staveley, a familiar face to Liverpool fans, assisted in the deal’s conclusion and underlined the club’s goals, calling Newcastle “the best team in the world”:

“Newcastle United is deserving of their Premier League title. We want to be there as soon as possible. We’ll take our time, but we’ll get there,” Staveley told Sky Sports.

“Of course, we want to see it win those trophies.” At the top of the Premier League and in Europe, but trophies take time, patience, and money. We want everyone to join us in shaping the club into what it needs to be.” However, under Steve Bruce, the club is currently 19th in the table, and due to the limitations of Financial Fair Play, the Magpies’ squad revamp will have to be gradual.

Given the long-term nature of Newcastle’s owners’ plan, The Washington Newsday has looked at some Liverpool players that could be targeted in the next transfer windows, with a total value of £47.25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has impressed whenever Jurgen Klopp has called on him, establishing himself as Alisson Becker’s second-choice goalkeeper last season, ahead of Adrian.

Following an injury to Alisson last season, Kelleher started against Ajax in the Champions League and later recorded a Premier League clean sheet against Wolves in December 2020.

Liverpool clearly value the Republic of Ireland international, as evidenced by his recent contract extension until 2026, but with Alisson also committing his future to the Reds, Newcastle may be tempted to make an offer.

Last season, the centre-back came to Liverpool’s rescue during an injury crisis, performing magnificently as the Reds qualified for the Champions League.

Phillips made 21 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, earning cult status among the Reds’ fans. “The summary has come to an end.”