Liverpool might wait another season to avoid a £35 million transfer.

Liverpool were suddenly armed with £50 million and limited time to find a successor after the heartbreaking departure of Fernando Torres to Chelsea on the final day of the 2011 January transfer window.

Luis Suarez’s contract had already been agreed upon, but the Reds’ administration panicked and spent £35 million on Newcastle’s Andy Carroll, making him the most expensive British signing in history.

Carroll’s inability to adapt into Liverpool’s style of play, as well as the lack of planning behind his signing, became obvious quickly, and he was to leave Anfield a year and a half later.

On the most recent episode of Analyzing Anfield, Josh Williams observed, “I think Liverpool had been stung significantly by Andy Carroll.”

"I believe Liverpool was wounded by the signing of Andy Carroll.

“It was £35 million for a player who Liverpool looked to rush into signing; it didn’t seem planned.

“Minimizing risk is something Liverpool has made a point of doing moving forward.”

Jonathan David of Lille is one of many forwards connected with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, but with a price tag of approximately £35 million, it’s a risk Liverpool may not be ready to accept at this time.

Before making a move for the 21-year-old, the Reds are more likely to wait and see how David performs in the new season.

“With Jonathan David, I believe he is definitely worth about that price,” Williams remarked.

“It’s just a gamble signing him for that price compared to someone like Sadio Mane or Diogo Jota because he’s a few years younger.

“He’s been doing it less recently, and he’s only done it in Belgium and France so far.

“That implies there’s a slightly higher possibility something may go wrong, and I don’t think Liverpool will want to take that chance.

“Perhaps another season will be sufficient for Liverpool to make the transition. It’s a question of whether Liverpool thinks the price is worth the risk.

“With a player like Kostas Tsimikas, £13 million is worth the risk if something goes wrong,” he says.

Takumi Minamino is valued at £7.5 million.

