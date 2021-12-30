Liverpool might save millions by signing three out-of-contract players in the January transfer window.

The January transfer market is approaching, giving Premier League clubs the opportunity to address areas of the pitch that require improvement.

In terms of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, there is a case to be made for bringing in a new midfielder and forward in order for the Reds to continue to develop as a team.

It’s unclear how much the club is willing to spend in the window, but FSG could take advantage of contract disputes affecting a number of elite European players.

A slew of names will see their contracts at their current clubs expire at the conclusion of the season, allowing clubs to strike a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer switch in the coming transfer window.

With that in mind, The Washington Newsday has looked at three players the Reds might be interested in…

In recent years, the Italian striker has come close to securing a transfer, but he is still a Torino player.

Belotti has been with the Serie A club since 2015 and has a goal-scoring record of 107 in 235 games in all competitions.

Belotti and Torino have apparently been negotiating a new contract for some time, with no obvious conclusion in sight.

Though he is unlikely to lead the line for Liverpool, the 28-year-old would be a valuable option off the bench.

In the summer, Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer, but they may have found a bargain in Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 27-year-old made his name in Ligue 1 with Lyon before making the switch to the Bundesliga in 2017.

Tolisso was a huge success at Bayern Munich and would quickly adapt to Liverpool’s winning attitude.

Injuries have left the Reds vulnerable in this area at times this season, something Klopp will want to avoid as much as possible in the future.

Fans of the Reds can dream, right?

Although tentative links with Liverpool have persisted and he undoubtedly has admirers inside the Anfield hierarchy, the PSG and France superstar appears destined to end up at Real Madrid.

While a pre-contract agreement could be reached shortly, Mbappe will not. “The summary has come to an end.”