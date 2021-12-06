Liverpool might earn £186 million per season as a result of an unexpected television agreement.

As a result of the Premier League’s latest television agreement, Liverpool may earn as much as £189 million every season.

Last month, the Premier League agreed to a £1.9 billion agreement for US television rights, a figure that was £800 million higher per year than some executives had expected just weeks before the bidding process ended.

NBC, who have held the rights since 2013, was able to renew them for the next six-year cycle, but they had to pay far more than was originally proposed after ESPN arrived late at the negotiating table, forcing a second round of bidding and thus driving up the price for the rights, which pleased Premier League club owners.

With the US contract, the international rights are now worth more than the domestic ones for the first time, with the whole Premier League TV deal now worth roughly £10 billion per year. When the Premier League was created in 1992, the 20 member clubs were given £304 million to distribute over five years.

For owners, it means more revenue and cost certainty, but unexpectedly, the teams contending for first place at the right end of the table will benefit the most from the pact.

Football financial expert’s figures posted on social media Swiss Ramble predicted what kind of money the new TV agreement will bring to Premier League clubs, based on previous season’s league places and the number of times they were featured on television.

The money spent on domestic television is split three ways.

As part of the equal share, 50% of domestic revenue is distributed evenly between the clubs at £32.2 million, with 25% of that made up of facility fees paid each time a team appears on television and 25% made up of merit payments depending on league position.

Using last season as an example, but using the values that will take effect in 2022, Liverpool's third-place position would have netted them £181.1 million, a £23 million increase over what they received under the existing arrangement.