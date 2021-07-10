Liverpool might collect millions if a midfielder fails to show up for pre-season training.

Luis Alberto appears to have vanished.

FSG, on the other hand, could profit handsomely from the mystery disappearance.

The former Liverpool midfielder did not attend Lazio’s pre-season training.

On Thursday, the offensive midfielder did not respond to the request to join his colleagues in Formello.

According to reports, the 28-year-old wants to leave the Serie A club this summer and is using his refusal to attend pre-season as a negotiating strategy.

“Luis Alberto did not react to a call, it is a managerial and corporate problem,” Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri stated in a press conference yesterday.

“From a moral standpoint, he must communicate with me and his teammates. He must also persuade us of the grounds for his delay.

“If he doesn’t, he’ll have to apologize to both myself and the others. There is no death penalty in my teams for those who break the rules, but certain instances must be clarified.”

Igli Tare, the club’s sporting director, urged the 28-year-old to join his teammates, but he didn’t appear to fly to Auronzo di Cadore this morning to begin his pre-season.

Despite signing a new deal that keeps him at Lazio until 2025 and promises more attacking flexibility under new coach Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 or 4-3-1-2 formation, the Spaniard has reportedly told the club that he wants to depart in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, rumors in Spain link Luis Alberto to a move to Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone seeks a replacement for Saul, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Spaniard was also connected to Villareal and, more speculatively, Real Madrid, according to the Italian daily.

Meanwhile, according to the Italian tabloid Il Messaggero, Juventus and Milan are attempting to clinch an exchange deal for the Spain international this summer.

The two Serie A clubs are apparently keeping a careful eye on the increasing feud between Luis Alberto and Lazio, with Alessio Romagnoli or Federico Bernardeschi being proposed as a replacement.

According to sources, Sarri believes the winger is unsellable, and if Luis Alberto continues to disappear, relations between the two clubs could get very tense.