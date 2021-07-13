Liverpool might benefit greatly from an untapped revenue stream that American sports are embracing.

With the European Super League kicking the can down the road for the foreseeable future, Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, will have to look elsewhere for revenue growth.

While Champions League qualification, sustained on-field success, and player trading continue to be important factors in how money flows into Anfield, the club’s commercial activity has increased significantly in recent years, with the club able to leverage its success in the Premier League and Europe to bring in a large number of lucrative partners.

The Reds have a large number of corporate partners, ranging from official coffee providers to official chocolate partners, who pay a lot of money to be associated with the club and to be able to raise the profile of their own brands through the relationship, which often includes the ability to use players for marketing purposes.

Commercial revenue has become increasingly essential to Liverpool and FSG, particularly given the Reds’ owners’ desire to take a more business-oriented approach to the club, which has irritated some fans due to a perceived lack of investment in the most important product of all – the team itself.

The Reds increased commercial revenues by £29 million to £217 million for the financial year ending May 2020, when the pandemic’s initial effects were felt, compared to the previous year’s financial statements.

Eight new agreements were revealed during this time period, including Electronic Arts and Iugis, as well as Nivea and Carlsberg committing to new multi-year arrangements with the club.

Liverpool’s £217 million in annual commercial earnings behind only Manchester City (£247 million) and Manchester United (£274.5 million) in the Premier League, with both of them trailing Barcelona (£285 million) and Real Madrid (£286 million).

While FSG will be pleased with the results, they will be looking for new ways to expand their business and generate new revenue streams. However, with travel being struck so severely by the pandemic, a number of sectors that were historically big spenders in football, such as travel and gambling, are having a troubled relationship with commercial activity in the game for various reasons.