Liverpool may now sign the ideal replacement for Patson Daka as a result of Patson Daka’s departure.

Last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that Patson Daka was on the verge of joining Leicester City in a £25 million move.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who are set to recruit at least one new attacker this summer, and his 34 goals in all competitions last season made him a realistic and tempting target.

However, with his transfer to the Foxes nearing complete, the Reds will have to shift their focus elsewhere.

This shift in emphasis could pave the way for a more focused pursuit of PSV forward Donyell Malen.

Malen, like Daka, is a young, promising forward who enjoyed a breakout season last season. He’s presently representing the Netherlands at Euro 2020 alongside former Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum, so any deal could be delayed until after the tournament.

However, there is a case to be made that he would be a better fit for Liverpool than Daka, which could explain why the Reds have opted not to make an offer for the striker this summer.

Malen scored 27 goals and added eight assists in all competitions last season. That goal total translates to a remarkable average of 0.65 goals per 90 minutes, which is nearly identical to his expected goal (xG) average of 0.62 goals per 90 minutes during that time span.

He plays as a centre forward, similar to Daka, although he has far more adaptability in his game than the RB Salzburg man, allowing him to play on the left or even the right if necessary.

Daka, on the other hand, only plays through the middle, which means he profited from more touches inside the penalty area last season – 6.78 per 90 compared to 5.98 per 90. This naturally resulted in the Zambian international receiving more shots on average.

Malen’s outstanding goal return, on the other hand, demonstrates that he’s still just as dangerous in and around the penalty box, and the 22-year-old also provides a much bigger attacking influence for his team in other areas thanks to his ability to come deeper or collect the ball in wider areas.

