Liverpool may not have much of a choice in the £15 million transfer option.

Nat Phillips’ summer transfer season at Liverpool would not be complete without some uncertainty.

The centre-back was preparing for the new season two years ago when he was offered a season-long loan to Stuttgart, then in the German second level.

Phillips said he had his luggage packed and ready to travel for Championship side Swansea City less than a year ago until the deal fell through shortly before the October deadline.

Now, the defender’s name is being connected with a number of teams once more, amid continued uncertainty about his long-term Liverpool future.

The fact that they are largely Premier League teams rather than those from lower divisions highlights how much has changed for the 24-year-old defender in the last ten months.

Liverpool’s ‘one-year agreement’ is touted as a unique training endeavor.

Newcastle United have joined Southampton, Burnley, and Brighton in expressing an interest in Phillips. West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen are thought to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

The appeal is undeniable.

Phillips, who had never played in the Premier League until October of last year, went on to make 17 appearances for the team that finished third, 15 of which he started. He also played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Liverpool feel £15 million is a reasonable price for Phillips, but they are not in a hurry to sell, with Jurgen Klopp wary of a repetition of the centre-back deficit that ravaged his team last season and gave the player an opportunity to shine.

In the end, however, it may be the player’s desire – and the resulting financial bonanza – that pushes Liverpool to reluctantly allow Phillips to leave.

The return to action of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in pre-season may have been informative in that sense, allowing a pecking order to emerge.

New signings Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip have been given time to form a relationship, with the duo now being tipped to start the Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday.

Despite having only been introduced at half-time against Hertha Berlin the week before, Phillips made way.