Liverpool may make use of the ‘eBay of Transfers,’ which helped them secure a £1.3 million deal.

Liverpool used what many consider to be football’s greatest kept secret to get the wheels rolling when they were trying to bolster their budget by selling some periphery players this summer.

TransferRoom, an internet portal that stores the Holy Grail of rapid, accurate, and hitherto confidential transfer information for football’s most prominent power brokers, has teed up hundreds of deals this summer. Liam Millar’s £1.3 million move to Basel is one of them.

The Reds are one of a number of European heavyweights getting on and cashing in on a type of “eBay” for football – a digital market place where CEOs and Directors of Football can poke a few buttons and have access to market intelligence that informs their transfer decisions.

From his office, founder Jonas Ankersen stated that when he first started working on the platform, he was struck by how “broken” the transfer market was, and how much money and resources it wasted.

The issue was that clubs would pry around in the dark, with little or no knowledge of who was available, which of their rivals wanted to deal, or how much money they had. Nobody was pleased, least of all Millar, who needed a fresh start at a team that desperately needed him.

So, rather than depending on agents or intermediaries, Ankersen set out to create an open source platform where that information could be freely shared so that recruitment teams could make informed judgments swiftly.

It has proven to be popular, with over £10 million in transactions completed on the site (striker Chidera Ejuke left Heerenveen to join CSKA Moscow). Clubs all over Europe have been able to promote their great players to Premier League teams as part of their fire sales to bring in quick cash.

It’s a transfer aficionado’s dream: access to over 500 teams who provide information about their budgets, available players, and what they’re searching for in the market.

Deals may be completed much more quickly thanks to player availability push notifications and online sales pitches to teams.

