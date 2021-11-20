Liverpool may have’midfield illness,’ but Arsenal’s Fabinho choice is crucial.

: Three international breaks in three months has been a bit much, but I’m looking forward to returning to Anfield.

On international breaks, most of us share Klopp’s sentiments and can’t bear to look at Twitter for fear of what we might find…

The results prior to the break were difficult to digest, but Arsenal is a fantastic opponent against whom we can retest ourselves and get back on track.

They’ve reinforced their defense and tapped into the talents of some of their younger players to get some momentum after a slow start to the season.

It won’t be easy, but if our front three are on their game, we should be able to get to them. In the end, it will come down to concentration at each point of the 90.

They’ll be dangerous on the break and might injure us at any time, so we’ll have to keep the game moving at our own speed.

In his news conference, Klopp referred to it as “midfield illness,” and he’s not far off the mark.

We’re all still a little shaken up from what happened last season, but we have to keep things in perspective because many of the absences are only temporary.

However, there has been a lot of chopping and shifting in that part of the team, making consistency tough to achieve.

Thiago should receive a start in the midfield this Sunday, in my opinion.

He’ll bring the type of creative power we need to break down Arsenal’s defense now that he’s got a few more weeks to get back to match fitness.

For me, Fabinho is a must because we’ve seen firsthand how much we suffer defensively without him, and I’d also include Oxlade-Chamberlain to give Henderson some time to recoup and reset.

Everything hinges on the ultimate decision on the Africa Cup of Nations and how many games they will both miss.

Any team that loses two of its three star players for an extended period of time would suffer, and even with the transfer market open, it will be difficult to replace them.

Players like Minamino and Origi might have a chance in the following few games. “The summary has come to an end.”