Liverpool may have been able to sign Premier League striker Jack Grealish as a result of Grealish’s departure.

The transfer merry-go-round is in full swing at the moment, with Aston Villa acquiring Danny Ings from Southampton thanks to Jack Grealish’s anticipated £100 million move to Manchester City.

The former Liverpool striker, who had one year left on his contract, agreed to join the Claret and Blues on Wednesday night, perhaps allowing Jurgen Klopp to return to the club.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, Roberto Firmino has interpreted the role differently, allowing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to prosper from wide areas.

The Reds usually prefer strikers to forwards, but Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past, and Klopp is reported to be a fan, so Ings’ arrival may make it happen.

Watkins may not have a household name, but he possesses unique qualities that are sure to pique the interest of Merseyside recruiters, with his defensive effort proving to be particularly noteworthy.

Klopp’s high-pressing style is well-known; he demands that his players close down their opponents aggressively high up the field, and any striker he selects must be willing to do so.

Watkins’ pressing numbers are outstanding, and they indicate that he is more than willing to lead a tough defensive strategy for his teammates.

Last season, the Villa striker topped the Premier League with 344 pressures in the attacking third, ahead of Salah in second with 343 pressures and Patrick Bamford in third with 311 pressures.

Watkins topped the table for attacking third pressures throughout Europe’s top five leagues, with Salah in second, Wolfsburg’s Wout Weghorst in third, and Eibar’s Kike in fourth.

His proclivity for closing down opponents speaks well for Liverpool links, especially when that trait is combined with his youth, as he is still only 25 years old.

Last season, the English striker – who is also a homegrown player – scored 14 Premier League goals, four of which came against Klopp’s side, and he scored 25 Championship goals the year before for Brentford.

His cost and. “The summary has come to an end.”