Liverpool may have already decided on their next Red Bull acquisition.

Purchasing players after good international tournament performances is usually a bad idea, as market valuations normally increase owing to the spotlight and high-profile performances.

In recent years, Liverpool’s recruitment process has been significantly more thoughtful; the club performs due research and ensures that players check practically every box before investing in their services, minimizing any potential risks.

The Reds are known for avoiding rash transfers based on short-term success, but Dani Olmo will almost surely have caught the attention of the club’s scouting department on Tuesday night.

The Spaniard played against Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-finals at Wembley, and despite his team’s eventual loss on penalties, he was one of the match’s highlights.

Olmo, who is still only 23, is approaching the age group that Liverpool normally targets in attacking players, and Jurgen Klopp is rumored to be interested in adding an offensive player to his squad in the near future.

Importantly, after joining from Dinamo Zagreb for about £20 million 18 months ago, the Spanish international is currently tied to RB Leipzig, with Liverpool forging a link with the clubs under the Red Bull brand.

Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, and Ibrahima Konate have all arrived since Klopp’s arrival on Merseyside, each having previously traveled through or joined directly from Leipzig or Red Bull Salzburg.

Although Olmo shone in Tuesday’s match on the biggest stage, it’s highly likely that Liverpool are already aware of his progress. Timo Werner was also closely monitored last summer before his eventual move to Chelsea, so even though Olmo shone in Tuesday’s match on the biggest stage, it’s highly likely that Liverpool are already aware of his progress.

Olmo’s role for Spain was also reminiscent of a potential move to Anfield, as he was used as a false nine in the centre, with Alvaro Morata beginning from the bench.

Regardless of his role versus Italy, Olmo is most often used as an offensive midfielder or a wide player, positions that best reflect his exceptional adaptability.

Klopp values such versatility in attack, with players like Mane, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah capable of occupying various positions throughout the field while still posing a threat.

He’s well-rounded, used to pressuring, has a lot of offensive skills, and there’s still a lot of opportunity for him to improve under. The summary comes to a close.