Liverpool may have a ‘reduced price’ opportunity for a signing who precisely matches their transfer profile.

Liverpool’s transfer activity is so meticulous that whenever a player is connected with a move to Anfield, you can tell if the relationship is genuine or not with relative confidence.

Take, for example, the summer that just ended. If the Reds had been linked with Cristiano Ronaldo, 99 percent of Kopites would have dismissed the speculation without hesitation.

And, while only a small percentage of the stories may turn out to be true, the Reds certainly have a specific type of player in mind.

The age of the player, the sort of football they play, and the level of club they now play for can all be used to evaluate a rumor.

Take, for example, Dusan Vlahovic, who Tuttosport (via The Mirror) claims is on the verge of joining Liverpool as a long-term successor for Roberto Firmino. It’s a rumor that appears to be true.

Dusan Vlahovic would provide something that Liverpool hasn’t had since Fernando Torres.

Fiorentina, where the Serbian forward currently plays, has started the season positively but has finished between 10th and 16th in each of his three complete seasons with the club.

There aren’t many prominent sides named as the selling club on the list of players signed by Liverpool during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Thiago Alcantara arrived from Bayern Munich, but he was an oddity in more ways than one (as we’ll see). Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who left Arsenal for the Reds in the early weeks of the 2017/18 season, was the only senior player to sign from one of England’s established big six teams.

(Liverpool also signed Dominic Solanke from Chelsea, although he was more of a future teen prospect than a first-team player right away.)

RB Leipzig, from whom the Reds acquired Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate, can now legitimately claim to be one of Germany’s best clubs, having been in the top three in the Bundesliga four times in the last five years, but they are not a conventional powerhouse.

Liverpool rarely deals with teams like this. Many of their greatest players from recent years have joined the club. “The summary has come to an end.”