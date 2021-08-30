Liverpool may complete a deal for Sampdoria winger before the deadline.

Liverpool is said to be considering signing one or two players before the transfer market closes on August 31.

Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria is one of the Reds’ possible targets.

Damsgaard has a slew of admirers, and Liverpool is rumored to be interested in signing him.

After acquiring the Danish player for £6 million ($8.26 million) last September, La Samp is anticipated to strive to make a profit from any future deal, according to Sampnews 24.

Damsgaard has two goals and four assists this season for Sampdoria in Seria A. He’s been known to play on the left side and in a flat-four midfield formation.

However, the fact that he can play a variety of positions makes him a desirable addition for other clubs.

Damsgaard scored two goals and added an assist in the European Championships. One of his career highlights was his free-kick against England in the European Championships.

Damdsgaard joining Liverpool would make sense, especially now that Xherdan Shaqiri has joined Olympique Lyonnais.

However, the 21-year-old may have to work his way up the pecking order, with Sadio Mane currently occupying the left-hand position.

There’s also Diogo Jota to contend with in addition to Mane. Since a result, any prospective Damsgaard arrival would be beneficial, as it would provide some healthy competition for the aforementioned position.

Given that the Danish footballer spent a significant amount of time last season as a No. 10, he may be an excellent alternative behind the striker. This is assuming Jurgen Klopp opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation this season.

Damsgaard also has the option of playing central midfield. Gini Wijnaldum joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but his lack of experience in the position could be an issue.

In any case, Liverpool supporters have reason to be excited. Damsgaard is a talented and promising football player who can only improve.

If not this season, the Danish footballer is unquestionably a fantastic long-term investment for the Reds.

All of this, however, can only improve if the Reds can afford Daamsgaard.

Sampdoria could demand up to £43 million ($59 million) for the winger, which the Reds may not be willing to pay.