Liverpool may begin their 2022 transfer rebuild by signing a Bundesliga wonderkid.

Only Ibrahima Konate was added to Jurgen Klopp’s squad during the most recent transfer window, after the Frenchman joined from RB Leipzig for about £35 million.

According to reports from inside Anfield, the club saw the summer of 2022 as a preferable time to authorise a more extensive redevelopment.

Although Liverpool’s squad remains outstanding, concerns have progressively surfaced about the average age of the players who are normally chosen to wear the renowned red jersey.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, and James Milner are just a few of the players that are at least 29 years old.

Those stars are still contributing on the field, but it is realistic to assume that Liverpool will be trying to acquire younger talent in the coming summer.

Could Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen be on the shortlist?

Liverpool, along with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich, are interested in signing Wirtz, according to Christian Falk, head of football for German daily Bild.

Wirtz “could have gone to Liverpool, Bayern, or Dortmund” when he joined Leverkusen from FC Koln’s development club, according to reports elsewhere in Germany.

He’s only 18 years old, but he’s already established himself as a key player for Leverkusen, having started 28 Bundesliga games since the start of last season.

Wirtz made his professional debut at the age of 16, thanks to his exceptional physical attributes and adaptability, which allowed him to play early in his career.

He has a very versatile skill set based on his time on the pitch as a teenager; he has played as a forward, no. 10 and central midfielder for Leverkusen.

Because the young German is so young and versatile, his best position in the future is open to interpretation, which would undoubtedly help his chances at Liverpool.

Klopp has a reputation for preferring to manage a small team, which is made possible by flexible players’ ability to cover several roles.

Wirtz would provide a good option for Klopp in the middle and at No.10, and his actions are naturally attacking, which fits Liverpool’s strong style.

In his career, he has ten goals and ten assists. “The summary has come to an end.”