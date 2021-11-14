Liverpool may be able to take advantage of Michael Edwards’ position to sign a Premier League proven attacker.

Many people who have been following Liverpool’s previous transactions will not be surprised by their latest transfer rumors.

With the exception of last January, when a handful of last-minute transactions were needed, the Reds have followed a clear and well-structured blueprint when it comes to bringing in new talent.

Liverpool are interested in signing striker Hwang Hee-chan, who is presently on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers from RB Leipzig, according to The Mirror.

Manchester City is also reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has four goals in nine appearances for Wolves this season.