Liverpool may be able to get a £25 million deal for a “one-man Manchester City.”

Football clubs must keep a look out for deals in the transfer market at a time when they have lost huge sums of money due to playing for nearly a year behind closed doors.

Of course, this does not imply buying inexpensive players for the purpose of it, but if a great midfielder is placed up for sale at a fair price, a team would be unwise not to do their homework.

Houssem Aouar, who has previously been connected with Liverpool, is one of these players. According to RMC Sport and Get French Football News, Lyon’s director of sport Juninho is aiming to remedy the club’s issues by selling many players, including Aouar.

Even before this revelation, Lyon were eager to offload him, as L’Equipe reported in May that the 23-year-asking old’s price had been reduced to roughly £25 million because he had a mediocre season in 2020/21.

At first glance, his Ligue 1 record of seven league goals (two of which were penalties) and three assists would appear to support that assertion.

However, those figures don’t tell the whole story, and it’s also worth noting that Aouar is in the final two years of his deal, according to Transfermarkt. Lyon’s ability to demand a certain sum in exchange for his signing is gradually dwindling.

To gain a better picture of his talent, it’s worth probing underneath the surface with a closer look at his underlying metrics. Last season, he scored 8.8 non-penalty anticipated goals, according to FBRef.

While it’s concerning that he only scored five goals from those opportunities, Understat’s shot map reveals he was undone by good shot stopping.

Only one of his 11 goal efforts, worth a minimum of 0.37 anticipated goals, was off target, with the other five stopped by rival goalkeepers.

In 2020/21, Aouar also had his best projected assist figure in the previous four seasons, when combined with his shot.