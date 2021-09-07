Liverpool may be able to complete a £171 million roster revamp for free next summer.

After seeing Harvey Elliott and Takumi Miniamino join Roberto Firmino and James Milner on Liverpool’s injury list during the September international break, disgruntled Reds supporters could be forgiven for thinking, “I told you so.”

Jurgen Klopp is already without the services of two of his forwards and two of his midfielders just three games into the new season as he prepares his side for a trip to Leeds United on Sunday.

This is what fans dreaded the most when Liverpool only spent £36 million for centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer.

They pleaded with FSG day after day to invest in Klopp’s squad and sign a new midfielder and forward, having been worried by Man City’s £100 million signing of Jack Grealish, Chelsea’s £97.5 million return of Romelu Lukaku, and Manchester United’s £120 million treble swoop for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whatever the reason, whether it was a shortage of cash, an overstocked squad, or complete faith in the Reds’ present players, Konate remained Liverpool’s lone new summer signing, while the club instead focused on securing new and enhanced long-term contracts for a number of veteran players.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will come to regret their decision not to strengthen further in May, but regardless of the severity of any injury, fan discontent will not be quiet.

That’s not even taking into account Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s mid-season departure for the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

With an aging group at Anfield, it’s evident that the Reds will need to make major changes sooner rather than later, with new contracts for players like Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold serving as a foundation on which to create their next great team.

Despite what Reds critics may think, Klopp is confident that his squad does not require a revamp.

“What exactly is a ‘rebuild?’” In February, the German questioned reporters. “Does a rebuild imply ten out of ten in? Which XI is getting a makeover?

“I get what you’re saying, but I don’t believe it’s ready for a huge rebuild the way I see it, which is six or seven out and running.”

