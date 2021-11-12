Liverpool manager Sam Allardyce has told his top player that he ‘has to quit’ and join Newcastle United.

Divock Origi “has to leave Liverpool,” according to Sam Allardyce, who suggests Newcastle as a possible destination.

After a brief spell in charge at St. James’ Park, the experienced Premier League manager feels the club can provide the Reds striker with regular first-team football.

Following their purchase by a Saudi-backed consortium last month, Eddie Howe, the ex-Bournemouth manager, may be given lots of money to spend in January.

SportBIBLE charged Allardyce with spending £200 million on Football Manager for Newcastle, and he chose Origi as one of his forward options.

“I’ve always believed Origi should leave Liverpool,” claimed the 67-year-old.

“And he’d probably be a lot less expensive than a Harry Kane, for example.”

“Even though he’s done a fantastic job for Liverpool, he needs to play in the first team every week, and Newcastle might provide him with that opportunity.”

Origi, along with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Seamus Coleman, joined the Magpies for £14.25 million as part of Allardyce’s simulation, with Declan Rice ($95 million) being the marquee signing.

The Belgian international has struggled for minutes for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, but when he has been called upon, he has been efficient.

Origi earned his first start of the season in the Reds’ 2-1 triumph over AC Milan at Anfield in September, providing a lovely lobbed assist for Mohamed Salah.

Since then, the striker has scored in each of his Carabao Cup outings, including a scorpion-kick finish against Preston, and his first league goal against West Ham last weekend.

Klopp said that he believes Origi would have drawn more offers in the summer transfer season if he had been named in the starting lineup against Milan.

“When people look back in 10 years, he’ll be a Liverpool icon.” He’s too young to be considered a legend yet, so he’ll have to play football,” he explained.

“To be honest, I expected he’d depart in the summer,” he said, “but the football world is a wild place, and people have obviously forgotten how wonderful he is.”