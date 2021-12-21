Liverpool manager Pep Lijnders describes his team’s approach ahead of the January transfer window.

Liverpool manager Pep Lijnders has defended the club’s decision to keep a small squad in comparison to some of its rivals as the Reds deal with injuries and a covid epidemic.

With Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Curtis Jones all still out with Covid-19, Jurgen Klopp will be without 10 senior players against Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Liverpool are anticipated to rotate against Brendan Rodgers’ team in the League Cup quarter-final, which takes place at the start of a busy festive period.

However, it has to be seen whether their small number allows Klopp to make the sweeping adjustments he made earlier in the campaign.

Despite Man City’s three-point lead over Liverpool on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola’s squad’s depth ensuring they have avoided the same problems the Reds and the rest of the Premier League have had thus far, Lijnders confirmed he is happy with Klopp’s options and that they are all part of the club’s deliberate strategy.

“We wouldn’t have Trent Alexander-Arnold if we didn’t have a limited squad,” he said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the encounter against Leicester.

“Without Curtis Jones, Nat Phillips, and Neco Williams, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

“Without all of these young boys who took this step alongside us, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.” In this situation, if we had more adult professional players, another example would be Tyler Morton.

“I believe we can win with them if we have the correct mechanisms in place and a good academy.” We have seen that these athletes will not let you down.

“I believe we made a clear strategic decision a few years ago, and I believe it can be a win-win situation.”

“We can expect more from professional players, but I believe that with a smaller team, everyone will always have a chance to play football.”

“I think it’s critical in a healthy squad that everyone feels like they can be called upon at any time.”

Despite the fact that Liverpool will face Leicester with a reduced squad, Lijnders insists the Reds’ strategy will not change. “The summary has come to an end.”