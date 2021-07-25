Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s team selection suggests a new Philippe Coutinho successor.

Philippe Coutinho is a player who gets a strong response from Liverpool supporters.

At Anfield, the Brazilian was in his most spectacular form of his career, and the Kop adored him for it.

Inter Milan brought him to the club as a young, adolescent prodigy in 2012. Coutinho’s performances week in and week out during his later Anfield years had the Kop in raptures.

Those who flocked to catch a peek of the Reds’ newest star were struck speechless by his absolute brilliance.

All of it was forgotten in 2018, when Coutinho ruined his reputation in a desperate attempt to secure a move to his beloved Barcelona.

But it was a tactical adjustment from Jurgen Klopp in 2017 that would prove to be the impetus for Coutinho to raise the roof on his Liverpool career for the final time, at least in the final few months.

If pre-season is any indication, Harvey Elliott could follow in the footsteps of the former Liverpool ace.

With Coutinho’s stock rising year after year, Klopp understood how important it was to get his luxury midfielder on the ball as often as possible, as Liverpool frequently entrusted Coutinho with big-game responsibility, given his extensive skill set, which allowed him to create constant moments of magic in the final third.

Last season, Elliott, like Coutinho, spent the majority of his time operating from the left or right side of a forward three.

Elliott is a nightmare opponent for full-backs because of his quick and deft footwork, as well as his Lionel Messi-like low center of gravity.

As evidenced by his previous season in the Championship, in which the 18-year-old scored 18 goals. Surpassing the figures put up by £100 million-rated Jack Grealish in the 2018/19 Championship season.

With Elliott’s short-term future at Anfield in doubt, the club is debating whether it is better for the teenager to develop in-house or risk sending him on another domestic loan in the aim of reaping the same advantages as last season.

The tactics used by Klopp during Elliott’s two preseason appearances may be the most telling indicator of his short-term future. “The summary has come to an end.”