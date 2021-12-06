Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s summer plans for 2022 have been revealed, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is apparently looking to acquire a midfielder in the summer of 2022, and Liverpool are interested in Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

Liverpool failed to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum after he left this summer. Meanwhile, according to Spanish daily Fichajes, Ruiz is having a fantastic season with Napoli and is ready to take the next step in his career by joining a large team.

Ruiz is said to fit Liverpool’s preferred profile since he can play at the base of the action, be close to the area, and be decisive in the final pass.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Liverpool may have to compete with FC Barcelona for Ruiz’s signature next summer.

Ruiz’s contract with Napoli will expire next summer, and if the 25-year-old midfielder refuses to sign a new deal, the Serie A club will be compelled to sell him.

Ruiz, a versatile midfielder who can play both centrally and defensively, is regarded as one of the most promising young players in the game today and might be a beneficial acquisition.

Ruiz has now scored five goals and contributed three assists in 18 competitive appearances for Napoli in the 2021-22 season. His performances have had a significant impact on Napoli, who are now in the title race. The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium team is in third place in Serie A with 36 points, just two points behind leaders AC Milan.

Luis Diaz of Porto has also been connected with Liverpool.

In January, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be absent from Liverpool since they will be out on international service at the Africa Cup of Nations. In the absence of Mane and Salah, Liverpool manager Klopp wants to add a forward to his squad to assist alleviate the attacking strain on the team.

Liverpool ascended to second position in the Premier League rankings with their latest nail-biting 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday, only a point behind table-toppers Manchester City.