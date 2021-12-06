Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s remarkable Philippe Coutinho vision and how it looked in execution.

For Liverpool, it was a day when everything came together.

For the second time in the Champions League group stage, the Reds scored seven goals, and Jurgen Klopp’s new front three was on fire.

Despite the fact that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane all scored for the third time that season, none of them dominated the headlines the next day.

Philippe Coutinho, who scored a hat-trick for the first and only time in his Liverpool career, received the award.

The Brazilian, who also captained Liverpool in the absence of Jordan Henderson, kicked off the game with a penalty inside the first four minutes.

Within 15 minutes, the second goal was scored, and it was a beauty. Mane and Salah worked together to find Firmino, who then set up Coutinho for the goal.

The floodgates then opened.

After Mane caught Spartak off guard, Firmino added a third. Before Coutinho completed his hat-trick, Mane got one of his own – with the game’s best goal. Salah wrapped it up in the dying embers after Mane scored his second.

Spartak was shell-shocked after the battle.

It was fluid football, demonstrating how brilliant Liverpool could be when Klopp’s team put everything together.

Coutinho was at the center of it all.

The small Brazilian was given the freedom to go farther forward and join Salah and Firmino in attack while playing off the left in an unusual 4-4-2 shape. As Gini Wijnaldum and Emre Can sat deep, Mane did the same from the right.

Klopp hasn’t employed this formation too often, but it was important in his team’s full dominance of Spartak.

The Russians weren’t the toughest opponents – they’d lost 23 of their 29 Champions League away games – but this was a Liverpool team without the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, or Alisson Becker.

Klopp’s tactics offer a glimpse of what life may have been like if Coutinho had stayed at Anfield.

Indeed, the Brazilian is frequently mentioned in Liverpool circles, and reports linking him with a return to the Merseyside club are as annoying as they are persistent.

Of course, such arrangement is extremely unlikely to ever materialize, but it is possible.