Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘wanted’ Manchester United forward Jude Bellingham as an alternative.

Liverpool is currently in second position, three points behind Chelsea, as the final international break until March approaches.

Liverpool will have a frantic festive season once the international break is through, and the recruitment team will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad and England international Jude Bellingham.

TeamTalk.

Liverpool has identified Merino as a more feasible transfer alternative than Bellingham, according to the article.

According to the source, Bellingham’s price tag has already risen beyond their means, and Merino of Real Sociedad would be a cheaper option for Liverpool.

Merino has had a more successful career in Spain, earning 10 caps for his country and more than 100 matches for La Real.

While Liverpool has long admired Bellingham, any suggestion of a transfer is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Edinson Cavani is a striker for Manchester United.

El Nacional is a Spanish news organization.

According to the source, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Cavani this summer.

It goes on to say that Klopp kept a close eye on the Uruguayan forward throughout the summer, only for United to clearly rule out a transfer to the Reds.

Cavani wanted to leave United until the last day of the summer transfer window, according to El Nacional, and Barcelona were also known admirers of the 34-year-old.

Jarrod Bowen is a winger for West Ham United.

Fichajes is a Spanish periodical.

Liverpool are said to be keeping an eye on Bowen and may want to recruit him from West Ham United in the January transfer window.

According to the Spanish outlet, the Reds are considering signing Bowen in the upcoming season. “The summary has come to an end.”