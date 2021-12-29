Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slams his team as they fall behind in the Premier League title race [details].

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with his team’s performance in Tuesday’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Leicester City.

Liverpool have now slipped farther behind Manchester City in the Premier League title chase as a result of their defeat at King Power Stadium. The Reds have 41 points after 19 games in the 2021-22 Premier League, six points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

Klopp, visibly furious at the end of Tuesday’s game, lambasted his team, stating they can forget about “coming up with City” if they keep playing the way they are.

After Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Mohamed Salah’s 15th-minute penalty, winger Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score and inflict Liverpool a stunning setback.

“Because Chelsea and ourselves play against each other, we can’t both win.” Sorry for the inconvenience, but it was not our intention to give City the opportunity to flee or whatever tonight. However, if we play like we did tonight, we won’t have to worry about catching City. We can win normal football games if we play our typical football. After Liverpool’s loss to Leicester, Klopp told Sky Sports, “We have to see how many points we can achieve and then we’ll see what it means.”

Man City will play twice before Liverpool’s next Premier League match against Chelsea on Sunday, which could put Klopp’s side 12 points behind the table-toppers if Guardiola’s side extends their winning streak.

“I don’t have a proper explanation for tonight, but finding one is my primary priority right now, not the gap to City.” I know it’s easy to say, but even if we had won the game 2-1, I wouldn’t have enjoyed it. I didn’t care for our football game tonight. That is not acceptable. We need to work harder, improve, and try again. In the same interview, Klopp stated, “We were just not ourselves tonight.”

Leicester “deserved” to win, according to the German coach.

“We weren’t quite ourselves tonight.” We were pushing but didn’t take advantage of opportunities, missed free headers, and so on. “I believed they deserved it in the end,” Klopp stated.

Klopp didn’t hold Salah responsible for missing the penalty.

“There isn’t a speck of blame or anything like that.” He normally scores in similar situations, but he didn’t tonight. It was a smidgeon. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.