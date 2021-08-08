Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Andy Robertson’s injuries.

Andy Robertson’s availability for the start of the Premier League season is a major concern for Liverpool.

After injuring his right ankle shortly before halftime of Sunday’s 1-1 friendly game with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, Robertson will undergo scans.

The left-back was injured while attempting to block a cross from Alex Berenguer, and after receiving extensive treatment, he limped slowly off the field with the help of two Reds backroom staff members.

While the discomfort had subsided an hour later, Jurgen Klopp stated that the degree of the damage had not to be determined.

“Obviously, we don’t know how serious it is at the moment,” said the Reds manager, whose side kicks off their season against promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

“It was excruciatingly uncomfortable, which is why Andy exploded. He twisted his ankle after getting the ball on the front of his foot.

“The discomfort has subsided, but we won’t be able to say anything more until tomorrow’s examination. He’ll get a scan, and we’ll know more after that.”

Liverpool took an early lead against Athletic thanks to Diogo Jota’s 13th-minute strike, but the Spaniards equalized shortly after the break through Berenguer.

And Klopp was delighted with the performance, despite the fact that he is planning to use a different starting lineup when the Reds host Osasuna on Monday evening to round out their pre-season schedule.

“It was certainly the most intensive pre-season practice we’ve had so far, and you could see it in the players’ faces,” he remarked. “For 55 minutes, my squad played at an incredibly high level.

“Clearly, the audience had an impact on us. With 42,000 people back in the stadium, the boys took advantage of it and put up an incredible first half, full of force, good football, in between the lines, super counter-press, getting balls back, and moving forward and aggressively.

“I observed a lot of positive things today, which is exactly what you need for a successful season.”

“In our good stretches, we should have utilised that to score more goals, and that’s what we didn’t do today,” Klopp continued.

“Bilbao deserved the one goal they scored. During that part of the game, we became a little too passive.

