Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may be forced to make a transfer choice that he and his team despise.

Neco Williams has been a major winner for the Reds during an international break that has seen a lot of Liverpool players injured.

After scoring his second international goal, the full-back shone for Wales against Belarus and Belgium as Rob Page’s side finished in the 2022 World Cup play-off spots, with his national team manager stating that the teenager needs more game experience at club level.

Williams, now 20, has only made three appearances for Liverpool this season after being expected to leave in the summer, but with Jurgen Klopp’s side already through to the Champions League knockout stages, juggling Premier League, League Cup, and FA Cup exploits over a busy festive period, and the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, more opportunities will present themselves in the short term.

But, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the undisputed first-choice right-back on Merseyside, it appears that Williams will find it difficult to break into the Liverpool starting XI on a regular basis, no matter what he accomplishes.

As a result, while he may not be allowed to leave the club in the middle of the season, both Klopp and Williams will be forced to make a major transfer decision next summer as the Wales international tries to advance in his career ahead of the World Cup in a year’s time.

In recent years, Liverpool has been rather quiet in the transfer market. And it’s not something Reds fans are accustomed to.

Jurgen Klopp opted against huge arrivals after winning the Champions League in 2019, instead focusing on the future with youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg following back-up goalkeepers Adrian and Andy Lonergan via the arrival door.

Takumi Minamino was Liverpool’s most high-profile acquisition since Alisson in July 2018, but it was an opportunistic move, with the Japan international joining for a bargain £7.25 million thanks to a release clause in his RB Salzburg contract.

Due to the dearth of fresh faces, Klopp was able to give more opportunities to Curtis Jones and Neco, two young players who have progressed through the Reds' ranks.