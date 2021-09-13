Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes a startling admission about the club’s Messi-like rising star.

Jurgen Klopp has said that he has no idea how long one of his Liverpool stars will be out.

Harvey Elliott’s promising senior squad debut season with Liverpool was cut short as he dislocated his ankle against Leeds United on Sunday.

The 18-year-old had to be stretchered off the field because he appeared to be in a lot of discomfort.

After the game, Klopp revealed that Elliott’s injury was “serious” and that they must all “wait” and hope for the best.

Elliott has a severe injury, according to Klopp. “Ankle dislocated, but we could reattach it. We’ll have to wait because he’s now in the hospital. He’s a tremendous player, and he’s played another incredible game. He’s out now.”

He said, “I observed the situation.” “I instantly recognized the effect because I could see his foot was not in the proper position. That is, without a doubt, why we were all taken aback. That is all there is to it.”

Despite the loss of one of his most prominent players this season, Klopp stated that there is nothing more they can do but keep playing.

“Do I want such a young guy to go through this so early in his career?” No, but that is now the situation, and we must be present – which we will be,” the coach added. “We’ll play football without him, but we’ll also be waiting for him. Because he is, without a doubt, a top, top, top player.”

Elliott had already posted on social media that he is on the “road to recovery” as the Reds coach discussed the youngster’s situation.

It speaks highly of Elliott’s perseverance, and it could indicate that he is no longer in much discomfort, according to Klopp.

“First and foremost, it’s one of the few Instagram pictures I enjoy because if he sends that already, it means he’s not in as much pain as before, which is fantastic news,” the German explained. “I believe we all noticed that the ankle was no longer in the proper position. The medical department repositioned it in the proper location, which is critical at this time. Apart from that, I can’t think of anything positive to say about it.”

“Obviously, it’s a terrible injury, and we’re going to have to wait for more examinations, evaluations, or whatever, scans, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and made his debut when he was 15 years old.

Elliott has had it since he was a child. Brief News from Washington Newsday.