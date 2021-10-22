Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes a ‘absolutely stupid’ comment about Manchester United.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp asked that his free-scoring Liverpool defend at their best to contain Manchester United’s “totally crazy” onslaught.

Klopp’s team has scored 36 goals in just 12 games this season, with Mohamed Salah already having scored 12 goals after his brace in Tuesday’s 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid.

As the Reds head to Old Trafford on the back of a 21-game undefeated run, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane each have a dozen goals, while Diogo Jota has three for the season.

Klopp’s team has scored 14 goals away from home in only four Premier League games, but the German has tried to downplay the possibility of another goal-laden return this weekend when they go across the M62.

Instead, he has urged his players to defend as best they can against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plethora of attacking possibilities.

“I don’t know why we would even get on the coach and travel there if we didn’t defend effectively against United,” Klopp stated.

“Because their offensive quality is really ludicrous.

“I don’t think we’ll score three goals at United, but we never think about scoring more than we think about defending before a game.

“So it’s quite clear to us that if we want to get in the game, remain in the game, and win the game against United, we have to defend at our greatest best.

“We must concentrate on that, but we must also create and play football.

“It’s critical to be fearless because every ball you lose versus United is a huge red [flag].

“It’s a counter-attack, which raises a red [flag]because of their speed and other factors.

“So, while playing United is a difficult challenge, we still want to do it and are looking forward to it. We all know it’s one of the most important sporting events in the world. It’ll be a great one.”