Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is debating whether or not to keep Sadio Mane.

After suffering only their second defeat of the season at Leicester City, Liverpool will be aiming for a quick recovery.

The Reds were far from their best as they lost 1-0 to the Foxes in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool now faces a difficult assignment when they go to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon to face fellow title contenders.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action…

Liverpool didn’t face much pressure at the King Power Stadium, but it was enough for them to concede the game’s sole goal.

It would be a bold move for Klopp to swap his established main centre-back pairing, even if Ibrahima Konate has recently threatened to split Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip’s partnership. The other choice is Joe Gomez.

With Andy Robertson’s three-match suspension being complete, Kostas Tsimikas will start at left-back, with youthful Owen Beck coming off the bench against Leicester.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is anticipated to start, with Neco Williams on the bench.

On Tuesday, the engine room spluttered, with Fabinho attempting to escape a booking that would result in him being suspended against Chelsea, and both Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performing below par.

Much will hinge on Thiago Alcantara’s ability to recuperate from slight muscle discomfort that kept him out of Leicester after a coronavirus-related absence.

From the bench, neither James Milner nor Naby Keita impressed, and Curtis Jones hasn’t played since October.

Given his upcoming participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, Keita’s availability on Sunday will be his last for several weeks.

Harvey Elliott is on his way back to the first team, but he isn’t quite there yet.

At Leicester, none of Liverpool’s forwards shone brightly, though Mohamed Salah did force some superb saves from Kasper Schmeichel.

Salah and Mane are both headed to the Africa Cup of Nations after the weekend, so it’s probable they’ll both start at Stamford Bridge alongside Diogo Jota as Klopp tries to maximize their engagement.

However, with Mane’s current form in jeopardy, Roberto Firmino could be a viable choice.

Klopp was hopeful when Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were both left on the bench on Tuesday. “The summary has come to an end.”