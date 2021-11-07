Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously hinted at a January solution to the club’s attacking problems.

The fact that Liverpool’s first match after losing Roberto Firmino to a’serious hamstring injury’ is against West Ham United is slightly ironic.

Jurgen Klopp has stated the Brazilian will be out for more than four weeks with his current lay-off, meaning a return in time for the busy festive period is probably the best-case scenario. He missed a month of the season with a similar injury back in the formative weeks of the season.

As a result, the Reds’ forward options will be stretched in the coming weeks, and with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ready to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, their front-line will be particularly vulnerable.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham was one of the forwards Liverpool were said to be watching during the summer, and if Klopp’s comments ahead of the Hammers match are anything to go by, he remains a player to keep an eye on.

When questioned about David Moyes’ attacking options, including Bowen, the Reds boss remarked, “It’s fantastic joy watching them.” “They developed into a high-intensity team, and you can only do that when you’re on the offensive.” That is exactly what they are.

“When it comes to finishing off situations, you need quality strikers, which they certainly have.”

“I’m a big fan of Bowen’s work. He came up from Hull and wasted no time in demonstrating what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He took significant steps.” Naturally, Bowen wasn’t the only player mentioned by Klopp, who also praised Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, and Said Benrahma, but given the Reds’ links to the 24-year-old, Firmino’s injury, and Salah and Mane’s impending mid-season departure, it wasn’t a soft question to ask the Liverpool manager about the rumoured target.

Now, his response does not imply that the Reds will make a January move for Bowen.