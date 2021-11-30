Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued an injury report, with five players absent for the Everton derby.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are on the verge of returning to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp will be without five players for the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Gomez has been out for almost a month with a calf injury, while Keita hasn’t been seen since limping out of a 2-2 Premier League tie at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on October 30.

Klopp, on the other hand, is confident that the pair will be back in team training next week, bolstering his options with Liverpool as the club prepares for a busy schedule between now and the New Year.

“The lads are getting closer, particularly Joe and Naby, who aren’t far from team training,” says the coach “After Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton, the Reds boss insisted he had no new injury concerns.

“Joe is having a fantastic time. He’s doing great, and he’s doing a lot of stuff outside, so he should be back in training next week.

“I’m hoping for the same thing with Naby – that he’ll be in training next week as well.””

Gomez and Keita could be in contention for Saturday’s home Premier League game against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa if they make the deadline.

After suffering a fluke eye injury during training earlier this month, Liverpool are waiting for Curtis Jones to be cleared to return to training.

“I believe they do another examination every two weeks,” says the author “Klopp stated on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Everton on Wednesday.

“Curtis is great, but we need to take it slowly because we need to be careful. The next test, I believe, will be tomorrow, and then we will have more information.

“Curtis could run a marathon if you asked him, but it’s not allowed right now. We must wait till the doctor gives us the all-clear.” While Harvey Elliott heals from a major ankle injury, Roberto Firmino is still a few weeks away from returning after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid on November 3.

Klopp continued, “Bobby probably has another week to do more football stuff.”

“Bobby is a good guy, but he’s still a couple of years old.”

The summary comes to a close.

“