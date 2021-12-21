Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been ordered to ‘improve’ the midfielder in the summer market and replace him with two players.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Jurgen Klopp should be seeking for a ‘upgrade’ for Naby Keita.

Along with James Milner and 19-year-old Tyler Morton, the Guinean midfielder was drafted into the Reds’ weak starting lineup for Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham.

With Milner nearing the end of his career, Keita was expected to step up in north London, while Morton was making his Premier League debut.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson were all ruled out of the trip to Spurs, leaving Keita with a lot of responsibility.

Collymore, on the other hand, was dissatisfied by his performance against Antonio Conte’s side and suggested Klopp consider two Reds players instead of the Guinea international.

“I’m at the end of my rope with him now,” the former Liverpool striker told Empire of the Kop.

“I’m curious if Jurgen Klopp would want to get go of players at the conclusion of the season and replace them with better players. There’s a chance there’s a chance.

“With another year behind them, other talents like Harvey [Elliott] or Curtis Jones might naturally evolve into first-team players.”

Since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2018, Keita has failed to establish himself in the first team, making just seven Premier League appearances last season.

His record has improved this season, with the 26-year-old scoring in away victories over Atletico Madrid and a spectacular 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Keita has appeared in 89 games for the Reds, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists. His Liverpool contract runs through the summer of 2023.