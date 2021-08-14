Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Virgil van Dijk started and Fabinho was on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp says he’s looking forward to taking advantage of Liverpool’s longer pre-season at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Klopp was quick to stress out that he had tried to utilise players who had been there throughout the Reds’ five-week summer camp when discussing his starting selection for the opening game against Norwich.

The return of Virgil van Dijk to league play for the first time since October was welcomed by Liverpool fans, and the German coach explained why he had paired the Liverpool defender alongside Joel Matip.

Klopp told Sky Sports, “[All four centre-backs] are physically ready, but it’s just a decision for this game.”

“I spoke with everyone who has worked and trained with the team for the past 4-6 weeks. That was most likely the longest preseason [we’ve ever experienced].

“[Van Dijk] looked terrific, he looked sharp, he looked exactly how we wanted him to look, and that’s why he started. And Joel and him get along swimmingly.”

Following a season marred by injuries, the Reds were spoiled for choice at Carrow Road, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez both on the bench.

Klopp continued, “I wasn’t sure about Ibou [Konate], first game in the Premier League, away game, all that kind of stuff.”

“And [Joe Gomez] picking two guys who didn’t play last season was a bit much for me, so we’ll start with these two boys,” he said.

“However, that doesn’t signify anything because everyone showed up in the preseason, and the rest of the lineup was the same.”

Some Liverpool fans were surprised that James Milner started ahead of Fabinho, but manager Jurgen Klopp explained his reasoning.

“It’s a team where the entire team, with the exception of [Alisson Becker], was part of the entire pre-season and we want to utilise that,” Klopp explained.

“Today, we need to be physically active, and we desire to do so.”

Having squad depth available is a phenomena that supporters will have to familiarize themselves with this season after naming a strong bench that includes Roberto Firmino and pre-season standout Harvey Elliott.