Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains Divock Origi’s choice, dismissing Sadio Mane’s ‘desperate’ accusation.

As Sadio Mane approaches a goal-scoring milestone for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has dismissed worries about his form.

With the Reds hosting his favorite opponents Crystal Palace on Saturday, Mane is just one goal away from becoming the club’s 18th player to score a century.

If the Senegalese scores, he will become the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against the same opponent.

While Mane has scored twice this season, he has also missed a number of clear chances, most notably in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United last Sunday. As a result, he was benched for Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League triumph over AC Milan at Anfield.

Klopp, on the other hand, has no reservations about the forward, who has set high standards for himself throughout his time with the Reds.

On Friday, the Reds’ manager observed, “Sadio looks pretty nice and really sharp.” “We speak about these things when a striker misses certain chances, but the fact that he has that many chances is the most important thing.

“Sadio is in a terrific place right now, and he’ll get there (to 100 goals) one day – it’d be great if he got there tomorrow!

“Physically, and I believe intellectually as well, (he) exudes confidence, which you can see. When a player misses a chance, he doesn’t appear desperate or anything; instead, he smiles and knows he might have done better.

“It’s all good, but Sadio is an excellent player, so he needs to perform exceptionally, that’s how it is, that’s the quality we demand from him, and he usually does,” says the coach.

Divock Origi made his first start since January against Milan in Wednesday, and he rewarded Klopp’s choice with a lively display, highlighted by his smart assist for Mohamed Salah’s equalizer.

Origi has not made the bench in the previous three games and is a doubt for the Palace match after leaving the game with cramp midway through the second half on Wednesday.

And Klopp has explained why he felt comfortable entrusting the Champions League group opener to the Belgian.

"Coming in and performing like this was simply incredible," he said.