Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses his team’s reaction to Nat Phillips’ talent against AC Milan.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at Liverpool’s unblemished Champions League record, while also revealing why Nat Phillips became the talk of the dressing room following the victory over AC Milan.

When the Reds recovered from behind to win 2-1 at the San Siro on Tuesday night, they became the first English club to win all six group games in the championship.

Mohamed Salah leveled Fikayo Tomori’s opener before Divock Origi scored the game-winner 10 minutes into the second half for the second time in four days.

Liverpool made eight changes from the squad that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they still had much too much for Milan, who finished last in Group B, with Atletico Madrid winning 3-1 at Porto to finish second.

“I’m really proud of this achievement,” Klopp said of the Reds’ 18 points from 18 games. Everyone said ‘huh’ when I indicated before the game that we chose a line-up because we wanted to win the game.

“Well, we needed fresh legs today, and we needed desire to play this game, which was extremely difficult given our crazy schedule – we have to be ready for the next game at all times.”

“What the lads did tonight,” says the narrator. To be honest, I couldn’t be happier. It was a fantastic game.

“I’m ecstatic about a lot of what I observed tonight. Of course, the fact that we won the game was fantastic, but the performance was incredible.

“With 21 shots on goal and so many instances where we played exceptionally well, we defended with zeal and efficiency.” I saw a lot of excellent stuff tonight.” Nat Phillips was given his first start of the season and put up a strong showing, not least when he produced a Cruyff spin to misdirect two Milan attackers within his own penalty area in the second half.

“The situation of the game, absolutely!” Klopp joked. He had an outstanding performance.

"With that situation, Nat…" I didn't notice it because I was looking at it from afar. I'm quite excited to watch it for the first time!" We had already discussed it in the dressing room. "It was a difficult one!"