Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses his substitutions against Leicester City and hails two ‘excellent’ players.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp credited his substitutes’ contributions in the team’s comeback victory over Leicester.

The Reds advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals after coming back from a 3-1 deficit at halftime to win 5-4 on penalties against a powerful Foxes squad led by Brendan Rodgers.

At halftime, Klopp introduced Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, and James Milner, before replacing captain Jordan Henderson with Naby Keita towards the hour mark.

After Jota had made it 3-2, the Reds leader described what he told his players at halftime before they came back with a stoppage-time equaliser from Takumi Minamino.

“I’m ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, ecstatic, e “Klopp remarked.

“We had to make a lot of changes in the first half, which made it difficult for us in a lot of situations with the football.

“I believe Neco Williams can play in an offensive role, but he didn’t work out well with Conor Bradley [at right-back], despite the fact that Conor is a wonderful talent who I adore.

“Tyler Morton was replaced in the second half due to a yellow card, and Billy Koumetio was brought in since Ibou (Konate) was present and could play 45 minutes.

“I didn’t want him to start because we would have given him a lot more time to pay.

“We were good in the first half when we played the right football, but not so much in the second half when we played in their formation; they had counter-attacks and scored easy goals.

“‘I like the game other from the mistakes we made around the goal,’ we told the guys at halftime, ‘and we’ll improve in a few seconds.’ We should play more in the half-spaces around their formation.'” Of course, the substitutions helped; when you can put in Jota in such good form, having Millie at No.6 [in midfield]meant we wouldn’t have to worry about attitude, and Naby, when he came on, oh what a game he played.

“The boys were simply incredible. It was quite enjoyable for me.” Klopp added the following about shootout hero Caoimhin Kelleher, who made two saves against Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand: “The summary has come to an end.”