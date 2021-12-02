Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits to being “mad and violent” after learning a lesson from Everton.

After a 4-1 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park, Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool have set “the benchmark” for future Merseyside derbies.

With a convincing performance on the other side of Stanley Park on Wednesday night, the Reds earned their first away win in a derby in five years.

The Reds scored four goals for the third Premier League game in a row, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota scoring either side of a Mohamed Salah brace.

Klopp was ecstatic with Henderson’s performance and believes his team has now set a standard that they must follow moving forward.

“Hendo was fantastic!” Klopp remarked. “But, given his abilities, he should be fine.

“You can play good football games if you can train and play, get into a rhythm, and have the quality of Hendo.

“Tonight, I believe it was his finest performance at Goodison Park as well.

“So we’ve certainly had to learn these types of things since I’ve been at Liverpool. We needed to learn how to play at both Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

“And tonight we demonstrated that we have taken a significant stride forward in our progress, which is fantastic.

“It doesn’t imply anything for the future, but it does demonstrate that this is now our standard, and that’s what we have to aim for when we face these teams.”

Klopp also cited the 5-0 win over Manchester United in October as evidence of his team’s ability to maintain composure in big games.

He continued, ” “We’re a highly emotional football squad, but first and foremost, we need the appropriate mindset, and emotion is vital, but it’s not everything.

“The two derbies against Everton and United are important games for us, and we must learn to stay cool and together.

“We have to play our best football because, as I told the boys, the past is the past.

“To be honest, there weren’t many derbies at Goodison Park where I thought, “Ah, we played a fantastic game.” ‘It’s absolutely perfect.’

“So,” the summary concludes.”