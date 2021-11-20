Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits to a’very important’ injury to Diogo Jota.

As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp deals with an injury issue, he is concerned about Diogo Jota’s fitness.

The Reds romped to a 4-0 Premier League triumph over Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening, despite missing nine players.

Soon after halftime, Jota scored his second goal before injuring his knee while battling for a loose ball with Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

After a thorough treatment, the Portuguese was able to play for another 15 minutes before being replaced by Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool will examine Jota’s fitness over the weekend, with the striker already ruled out of Wednesday’s Champions League match at Anfield against his former club FC Porto.

“The scenario is not easy,” Klopp added, “and Diogo went off and took a nasty knock on his knee.”

“I believe they went knee to knee, and we’ll have to watch how soon that develops, hopefully in the correct way.” I’m hoping it’s nothing major. It would be really significant.” For the match on Saturday, Andy Robertson, Neco Williams, and Divock Origi joined James Milner, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott, and Roberto Firmino on the bench.

Despite this, Liverpool won convincingly, moving them into second place, four points behind leaders Chelsea.

“Now we have to see who can go again and who has to rest or whatever, and then we’ll see,” Klopp added.

“As soon as someone says, ‘These are the names you have to choose from,’ I’ll do it. But we’ll fight with everything we’ve got.

“I believe certain players have a chance to return on Wednesday.” That’d be fantastic.

“And then, ideally, they’ll come back one by one, and we’ll have more guys available, which is quite useful when you’re playing every three days.”

In midfield, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara – making his first start up two months following a calf ailment – and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all put in strong performances, according to the Reds boss.

“Ox didn’t play 20 games in a row, Fab returned from internationals, got hurt before the internationals, and then played,” he explained. “The summary has come to an end.”