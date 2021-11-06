Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that meeting expectations is a struggle.

Managing Liverpool’s expectations and the pressure that comes with success, according to Jurgen Klopp, is a ‘challenge.’

Following their Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid in midweek, the Reds are on a 25-game unbeaten streak.

Klopp’s team equaled a record set in 1982 by the legendary Bob Paisley, who led Liverpool to nine consecutive Premier League titles.

Maintaining Liverpool’s identity and continuing to win, according to the current manager, “requires work.”

“Because we are Liverpool, there is responsibility and pressure,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“From that perspective, there are high expectations.

“It implies that we must succeed. It’s not that it would be wonderful if you won every now and then; we expect ourselves, and others, to be on the winning side of a football game far more often than not.

“It’s difficult to keep going in that direction. It’s a state of mind. We must remain focused and committed in everything we do.

“We don’t play in a relaxed manner. We’re a high-intensity football squad, and that’s our identity.

“We want to be that, and getting there takes work, but staying there takes much more.”

With a win over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Liverpool will attempt to extend their unbeaten run and break Paisley’s record.