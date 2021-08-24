Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that ‘everyone wants to talk’ about the club’s new Messi-like midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp understands why his newest Liverpool rising star is causing such a stir.

Liverpool is off to a strong start in the English Premier League this season, having won two games in a row.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah have already scored five goals between them to propel the Reds to second place in the standings.

Harvey Elliott, Liverpool’s first-team debutant, has been the talk of the town thus far, after impressing in his first Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.

Reds manager Klopp acknowledged Elliott’s progress and stated that everyone has been waiting to hear his thoughts on the 18-year-old.

“Everyone wants to talk to me about Harvey [Elliott], and I completely understand,” Klopp said, according to CNN.

Despite being a newcomer, Elliott seemed at ease playing alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita in Liverpool’s starting midfield three against Burnley.

After the game, Henderson showered praise on Elliott, calling him a “special, amazing, and outstanding” player.

Henderson told the club’s website, “Harvey is a terrific player.” “He was outstanding on loan at Blackburn last season, and then he came back in wonderful shape for pre-season and did extremely well, so he deserved his start tonight, and I thought he took it.”

“I felt he was fantastic, not only in terms of his work rate, but also in terms of the things he can do with the ball, particularly the final passes. Overall, I felt he was exceptional.”

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and made his Merseyside debut at the age of 15.

Elliott has already established himself to be a cut above the rest at such a young age, drawing parallels to Lionel Messi.

He spent the previous season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, where he scored seven goals and added 11 assists in 41 appearances.

Elliott is certain that Liverpool has his back this season, and he is looking forward to a productive season with his parent club.

After signing a long-term contract with the Reds this summer, the attacker said in a statement, “I trust in myself that I can accomplish it.” “They (the coaching staff) have showed [confidence]from the moment I walked in the door. They express it with each and every player; they have complete faith in you.”

"They constantly give you their all on and off the training pitch, always wanting you to be your best.