Liverpool manager claims that a contract extension for Mohamed Salah is in the works.

The transfer deadline has passed, and Liverpool has remained steadfast throughout. According to a report, the club’s attention is now entirely concentrated on negotiating a new contract with prolific goal-scorer Mohamed Salah.

The English Premier League giants adhered to their guns and only brought in one player, Ibrahima Konate, for €40 million ($47.5 million).

After securing the nucleus of their squad, Liverpool and Salah’s representation are negotiating a contract extension that will keep the Egyptian scoring machine at the club, according to The Liverpool Echo.

Salah’s current deal, which he signed in 2018, has two years left on it, and Liverpool is expected to reward him for his achievements in helping the team regain its footing.

Salah, however, is not seeking a weekly compensation of £500,000 ($690,000), contrary to speculations that surfaced over the weekend, according to the outlet.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, took a jab at Liverpool management last month after the 29-year-old Egyptian scored in the club’s 3-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League season opener.

He tweeted, “I hope they’re watching.”

Jurgen Klopp, the club’s manager, clarified the situation.

“We’re all grownups, we’re all professionals,” he said of the contract negotiations. “There are talks and there are conversations, and when there is a decision, we will tell you,” he said. “Until then, the only thing that matters is how the parties collaborate on these issues.”

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Harvey Elliott have all just signed new contracts with Liverpool. Salah is likely to join this list of names soon, now that their core is in place.

Salah was recruited to the Premier League from Italy by Liverpool in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £43.9 million ($60.8 million), and the Reds have never looked back.

The Egypt national team captain has 97 goals in 148 appearances for Liverpool, and has been the club’s top scorer for the past four seasons.

Salah was a major component in Liverpool’s Premier League title run two seasons ago, and he will undoubtedly need to play even harder and better this season if the Reds are to have a chance.

Top-flight Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all dramatically enhanced their rosters, while Liverpool has elected to continue the course.

After a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on August 28, Liverpool will go to Leeds United on Sunday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.