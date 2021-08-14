Liverpool makes a double title statement, but a deal with Michael Edwards is still required.

The globe was a very different place when Liverpool last played at Carrow Road.

The Reds were 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win, Norwich City were going for the Championship, and a new sickness known as the coronavirus was sweeping China.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were back in Norfolk, opening off their season with a 3-0 success over the newly promoted Canaries, eighteen months after Sadio Mane’s winner edged his team closer to a first title in 30 years.

While the global events of the last year and a half may have brought the true importance of football into sharp focus at times, the sight of 2,000 fans in the away end, some 250 miles from Anfield, demonstrated that it has not lost its shine for Liverpool supporters.

The scream of people attending live matches throughout the country this weekend has pounded home where football ranks in the list of real-life priorities, just as the pandemic has.

As the old adage goes, football is the most significant of life’s minor things. After today, those at the away end at Carrow Road will undoubtedly attest to that.

The now-annual bleatings about Liverpool’s recruitment team’s lack of transfer activity this summer died away when football’s door swung wide again for those who had traveled across the country to see Klopp’s charges in action.

They’d been waiting for this for a long time, even if summer friendlies with Athletic and Osasuna, as well as a May end-of-season match with Crystal Palace, had given some a taste of what’s to come in the months ahead.

The headline from Klopp’s team news was Virgil van Dijk’s return to a red shirt for a competitive game, which fans had been waiting over ten months for.

When Jordan Pickford’s reckless reducer pushed him under the surgeon’s knife last October, the Reds initially coped well without the best defender on the earth, but as injuries mounted, they were unable to drag themselves through a barren winter as their title aspirations faded at the turn. “The summary has come to an end.”