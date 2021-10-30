Liverpool make ten changes to their line-up for their match against Brighton, with Naby Keita starting.

Naby Keita returns to midfield after recovering from an injury that required him to be carried out on a stretcher following Paul Pogba’s dangerous high tackle in Manchester United’s 5-0 win last Saturday.

Keita was able to return to training in the middle of the week and is considered fit enough to maintain his good form at Old Trafford before to Pogba’s red card.

Only Curtis Jones remains from the 2-0 Carabao Cup win against Preston on Wednesday, as Klopp makes a number of changes to his starting lineup.

In defense, Ibrahima Konate replaces Virgil van Dijk, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resuming their roles on the left and right sides of the back four, respectively.

Sadio Mane gets the nod ahead of Diogo Jota, as the in-form Senegalese rejoins Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the front three.

As captain Jordan Henderson leads the team in midfield, Alisson Becker replaces Adrian in goal.

