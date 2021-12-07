Liverpool lineups as AC Milan decides on Naby Keita and Joe Gomez.

Because of the advantages of taking care of business early, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be able to rest and rotate his players tonight when they face AC Milan at the San Siro for the first time.

Because Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk will not be in Italy, Divock Origi and Ibrahima Konate will have an early opportunity.

Along with Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas, I expect Nat Phillips to make his first start of the season at the back.

Tyler Morton joins Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson in midfield for another Champions League appearance.

Origi is on the left, while Takumi Minamino and Mohamed Salah are on the right.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita will return to action at some point due to the complete utilization of the five replacements.

Ian Doyle: This evening in Milan, everything changes.

Almost everything, at least.

Although it is a dead rubber for Liverpool, this is a crucial match for the Italians, who are still in with a chance of progressing to the last 16.

While the Reds will rotate, they will remain competitive. In certain ways, yes.

Caoimhin Kelleher is my choice for goalkeeper. He is deserving of another opportunity.

Joe Gomez’s fitness will determine who plays at center-back. He’ll be able to play alongside Ibrahima Konate if all goes well. Otherwise, Nat Phillips is in charge.

Neco Williams on the right and Kostas Tsimikas on the left are the fullbacks.

Tyler Morton, a teenage midfielder, is a sure starter. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the same boat. I’d also recommend Naby Keita, who hasn’t been seen in a while.

Divock Origi, the man of the moment, starts for the second consecutive game against Milan up front, with Takumi Minamino on the left.

On the right, there’s only one option, so start with Sadio Mane and end with Mohamed Salah. Isn’t that reasonable? For the match against Milan, Jurgen Klopp will make a number of changes to his Liverpool team.

In fact, a handful of first-team players did not even go to Italy for tonight’s match.

However, make no mistake: Liverpool will be anxious to win and finish the group stages with a perfect record.

They’d be the first team from England to achieve so. “The summary has come to an end.”