Liverpool legend admits to Man City’s Premier League title challenge.

Liverpool star Ian Rush believes the club will be disappointed if they are not top of the Premier League on Christmas Day, given their recent form.

Manchester City have been soaring and are currently one point ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Chelsea had been leading the title race for much of the season, but a loss at West Ham United and then a draw with Everton on Thursday night has seen them fall behind the Reds and Pep Guardiola’s side.

This season feels eerily similar to the 2018/19 season, when City and Liverpool battled it out for the Premier League title in the most exciting title fight the league has ever seen.

“City appear relentless at the moment, but all Liverpool can do is keep winning their own games,” Rush remarked in an interview with Gambling.com.

“We’ve been in this scenario previously when Liverpool gave everything, but City kept winning and eventually won the league, leaving Liverpool in second place with an astounding 97 points.

“It’s frustrating, but the two teams are once again driving the pace this season, and Chelsea hasn’t been forgotten.”

“But right now, Manchester City and Liverpool are stepping up their game, and it’s exciting to watch; I believe we’re witnessing a fantastic title race.”

“It’s a joy to see both teams. City thrashed Leeds 7-0 on Tuesday, and they were fantastic.

“Against teams like City or Liverpool, if you show up without a plan, you’re likely to concede six or seven goals, like they did in this case.”

“With that win, City made a significant dent in Liverpool’s goal difference, but I don’t think it will trouble the Reds too much.”

After City’s trip to Newcastle United, Liverpool travels to Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Sunday.