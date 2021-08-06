Liverpool keep a wary eye on what Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi have said about a possible reunion.

Barcelona’s news that Lionel Messi will leave the club this summer is just the beginning of a potentially fascinating and dramatic transfer story.

After the player and the club agreed on terms, it appeared a foregone conclusion that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would stay in Spain and sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

However, Barcelona’s financial difficulties and La Liga’s regulations have thrown a wrench in the works, with Messi potentially leaving this transfer window if a solution is not found.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain was the first team to express interest in the youngster, while Manchester City has remained “silent.”

Given their financial strength, the two clubs are most likely to conclude a deal for the 34-year-old, but the Citizens have been linked with a bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, which could explain their silence on the subject.

Given the wages required to win his services, Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for the striker, but they will keep a close eye on the situation in case one of their Premier League rivals pounces.

City has long been mentioned as a possible destination for Messi, given that he played for Barcelona under Pep Guardiola and won numerous domestic and European titles during that period.

“We don’t have players who can win the game by themselves – we don’t have Messi, Cristiano, [Kylian] Mbappe, or Neymar,” City manager Pep Guardiola said in February.

“I’ll be honest, I’d love to have a player who scores four goals in every game and sprints as fast as these players do.”

Messi has previously praised Guardiola, telling Spanish television station La Sexta last year: “He [Guardiola] has something special about him.” I’m not sure.

“In terms of how he prepares for games, both defensively and offensively, he helps you view things in a specific manner.

“He could tell you exactly how the game is progressing and how you should approach in order to win.”

Any future transfer will be contingent on a lot more than a solid working relationship, therefore PSG's interest will be appreciated.