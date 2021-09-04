Liverpool issued a Premier League warning after a “weird” transfer window, describing themselves as “like a 10th-placed team.”

Liverpool’s lack of transfer activity has been cautioned that it could cost them this season.

In the transfer market, the Reds only added one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, who arrived from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has seven points from their first three Premier League games, one of which came in a recent tie with Chelsea before the international break.

Despite Liverpool’s undefeated start to the season, one former Premier League player believes Klopp’s side lacks strength in depth.

Liverpool’s bench, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, is “like a 10th-placed squad,” and he feels the Reds will struggle to compete with Chelsea and both Manchester teams.

“Liverpool is still a top club, but any injuries and they’re in major difficulty since their bench is as good as a 10th-place team’s bench,” says the source. talkSPORT spoke with Agbonlahor.

“Against Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp glanced at his substitutes and saw Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, and Takumi Minamino, so he replaced Andy Robertson with Kostas Tsimikas.

“When he needed to win the game, that was his last change.

“With guys like Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino on the bench, you’d think you’d bring them on against Chelsea when you need a goal and they have ten men behind the ball.

“In my opinion, Liverpool’s bench is going to cost them.”

The former Villa striker has also questioned Liverpool’s lack of summer transfer activity, predicting where the Reds will finish in the Premier League table.

“Their absence of business is surprising because you can’t stand still,” Agbonlahor continued.

“Virgil van Dijk’s return is fantastic, but the other top four have fantastic defenses as well.

“Sadio Mane and Mo Salah may be attending the African Cup of Nations in January, so they may have to force one through to make up for their loss.

“This season, I believe Liverpool will finish fourth, after champions Chelsea, Man City, and Man United.”