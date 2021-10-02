Liverpool is well aware that Pep Guardiola has no evidence to back up his Man City claim.

Jurgen Klopp is aware of this, as is Pep Guardiola, according to his own admission.

In February, the Manchester City manager was basking in the warmth of his team’s first win at Anfield in 18 years when he felt compelled to make one crucial point about the 4-1 victory.

“Hopefully, the next time we can do it with a comparable performance with spectators as the atmosphere at Anfield with and without fans is absolutely different,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Of course, he was correct.

At the moment, Anfield – one of the most famous cauldrons in global football – was Anfield in name only, as costly errors from Alisson Becker helped condemn Klopp’s side to a third straight home defeat.

With no spectators to motivate an injury-plagued and low-confidence side, Liverpool would lose three more games in a row at home, bringing up the most dreaded of club records.

They dropped a half-dozen Premier League games at home for the first time in their 129-year history between late January and early March, after going nearly four years without a home defeat.

If 54,000 people had been inside, Mohamed Salah’s 63rd-minute equalize from the penalty spot would have been the spark the Kop needed to rouse the soldiers on that frigid February afternoon.

Instead, the home dugout celebrated the equalizer quietly before City went on a rampage in the closing third of the game.

Guardiola’s squad returns to Merseyside on Sunday, when the two most recent Premier League champions face off once more inside a sold-out football stadium.

“I am delighted Anfield is full again; it’s excellent they come back and we can enjoy a fantastic environment, and hopefully we can handle it well,” Guardiola said when asked about it on Friday.

The City manager, on the other hand, is well aware of the impact that fans on the stands can have on his squad, particularly as their team bus enters the red half of L4.

“I’m sure the players enjoy playing in front of Anfield supporters more than they do without,” he continued.

“We didn’t win at Anfield for years – and I’m not sure why.”

